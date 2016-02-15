North Cobb freshman dies on school trip to Belize

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) - Cobb County School District officials say a student has died during a field trip to Belize.

District spokeswoman Lauretta Hannon said in a statement that 32 students and six chaperones were visiting the Monkey Bay Wildlife Sanctuary and North Cobb High School freshman Tomari Aliijah Jackson was reported missing Saturday while the group was in shallow water near a river bank after a hike.

Jackson was found dead after a search and additional details on his cause of death weren't immediately available.

District officials say they worked with the U.S. Embassy to coordinate travel arrangements for the group's return to Atlanta. Counselors will be at the school when students return from winter break Feb. 22.

Superintendent Chris Ragsdale says officials' top priority is supporting Jackson's family, students and staff.

