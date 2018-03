An Allegiant Air flight from Sanford Orlando, FL to Springfield, MO was diverted Monday morning to Chattanooga.

The flight, G4678, made an abrupt turn east of Memphis to return to Chattanooga because the airport in Springfield was severely fogged in, according to airport spokesman Albert Waterhouse.

The plane is being refueled, and should be en-route to Springfield soon.

In late December 2015, an Allegiant Air flight was forced to make an emergency landing with reported engine problems.

That plane was able to land safely at the airport. There were 156 passengers plus crew members aboard the MD-80 aircraft.