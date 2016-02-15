New charges filed against Atlanta model turned multi-state jewelry thief

New federal charges have been filed against Abigail Kemp, the once-aspiring model turned suspected jewelry store robber.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in South Carolina filed two charges against Kemp last week related to a Sept. 2 robbery at the Jared's Vault in Bluffton, S.C.

According to the FBI, the 24-year-old Cobb County woman walked into the outlet mall jewelry store, pulled out a gun, zip tied employees and walked out with almost $1 million in jewels.

Kemp is now charged with robbery and using a gun while committing a crime in the federal district in South Carolina.

Kemp, who was arrested in January at her Smyrna apartment with her alleged accomplice Lewis Jones, is being held at the Panama City Detention Center in Florida where she is also facing similar charges.

These latest allegations come just days after the FBI arrested two more of her alleged accomplices, brothers Larry and Michael Gilmore.

According to the FBI, Kemp trained with Jones and the Gilmore brothers at their window tinting shop on Chesire Bridge Road.

The FBI said Jones and the brothers acted as lookouts in the South Carolina robbery, and many others, while she was inside robbing the stores.

And in a shocking twist, an FBI affidavit obtained by 11Alive News said Kemp posted a picture of three alleged accomplices on social media around the time of one of the robberies.

There are now three states that have filed charges against Kemp. She was already facing similar charges in Georgia and Florida.

U.S. attorneys have said she could also end up facing charges in North Carolina and Tennessee.

They also said more arrests could be coming because the $4 million in jewels Kemp is alleged to have stolen hasn't been found.