New charges filed against Atlanta model turned multi-state jewel - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New charges filed against Atlanta model turned multi-state jewelry thief

Posted: Updated:

New federal charges have been filed against Abigail Kemp, the once-aspiring model turned suspected jewelry store robber.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in South Carolina filed two charges against Kemp last week related to a Sept. 2 robbery at the Jared's Vault in Bluffton, S.C.

According to the FBI, the 24-year-old Cobb County woman walked into the outlet mall jewelry store, pulled out a gun, zip tied employees and walked out with almost $1 million in jewels.

Kemp is now charged with robbery and using a gun while committing a crime in the federal district in South Carolina.

Kemp, who was arrested in January at her Smyrna apartment with her alleged accomplice Lewis Jones, is being held at the Panama City Detention Center in Florida where she is also facing similar charges.

These latest allegations come just days after the FBI arrested two more of her alleged accomplices, brothers Larry and Michael Gilmore.

According to the FBI, Kemp trained with Jones and the Gilmore brothers at their window tinting shop on Chesire Bridge Road.

The FBI said Jones and the brothers acted as lookouts in the South Carolina robbery, and many others, while she was inside robbing the stores.

And in a shocking twist, an FBI affidavit obtained by 11Alive News said Kemp posted a picture of three alleged accomplices on social media around the time of one of the robberies.

There are now three states that have filed charges against Kemp. She was already facing similar charges in Georgia and Florida.

U.S. attorneys have said she could also end up facing charges in North Carolina and Tennessee.

They also said more arrests could be coming because the $4 million in jewels Kemp is alleged to have stolen hasn't been found.

This story was originally seen on www.11alive.com

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:48:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:43:16 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More

  • Single car crash sent 1 person to the hospital

    Single car crash sent 1 person to the hospital

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:40:07 GMT

    A patrol officer nearby heard the collision and was able to locate the crash scene immediately.

    More

    A patrol officer nearby heard the collision and was able to locate the crash scene immediately.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.