Haslam: No plans for big spending on legislative races - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Haslam: No plans for big spending on legislative races

Posted: Updated:
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. AP photo Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. AP photo

By ERIK SCHELZIG, Associated Press

NASHVILLE  (AP) - Gov. Bill Haslam has proven to be enormously popular with Tennessee voters, but fellow Republicans in the Tennessee General Assembly have been a tougher crowd to win over.

They have turned up their noses at initiatives the governor has put muscle behind, including an expansion of Medicaid and a hefty boost in road funding. But don't expect Haslam, one of the country's richest politicians, to drop a few million dollars of his own money into trying to reshape the Legislature in this year's elections.

Haslam said in an interview with The Associated Press earlier this week that he wouldn't see such a move "as the governor's appropriate role." Instead, the governor said he plans to make targeted contributions and personal appearances for key legislative allies.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:48:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:43:16 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More

  • Single car crash sent 1 person to the hospital

    Single car crash sent 1 person to the hospital

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:40:07 GMT

    A patrol officer nearby heard the collision and was able to locate the crash scene immediately.

    More

    A patrol officer nearby heard the collision and was able to locate the crash scene immediately.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.