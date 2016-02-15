Peyton Manning mentioned in lawsuit filed against Tennessee

KNOXVILLE (AP) - Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is mentioned in the lawsuit a group of women filed against the University of Tennessee last week in which they said the school violated Title IX regulations in the way it has handled reports of sexual assaults by student-athletes.

The lawsuit was filed by six unidentified women and focuses on five cases that were reported between 2013 and 2015, but it also references incidents involving Tennessee student-athletes dating to 1995. One paragraph includes a sexual harassment complaint made by a Tennessee trainer in 1996 involving an incident that occurred while she was treating Manning.

The trainer, Jamie Ann Naughright, settled in 1997 but sued Manning for defamation of character in 2002 after he mentioned the incident in a book. The lawsuit was settled in 2003.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.