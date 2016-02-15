UPDATE: Detective says Ooltewah assault wasn't rape

UPDATE: After a day of testimony Monday, the case against the three Ooltewah High School officials will be bound over to the grand jury.

The three officials, Coach Andre Montgomery, Assistant Coach Karl Williams and Athletic Director Jesse Nayadley face charges for not properly reporting the December assault, which sent a freshman basketball player to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Four Hamilton County school administrators, including Superintendent Rick Smith, testified Monday morning at the preliminary hearing.

Smith took the stand Monday just before 10:00am. He spent nearly an hour on the stand.

Det. Rodney Burns with the Gatlinburg Police Department said the story has been blown out of proportion and called it a kid-on-kid assault. The district attorney said he thought the investigator was minimizing the rape of the player.

"What this case actually is is much smaller than what its been blown up to be," Det. Burns said. "To me it was an assault. It wasn't sexual in nature, his pants weren't pulled down, they weren't doing it for sexual gratification, this was something stupid that kids do that shouldn't have been done, you know?"

Burns also testified some of the team was playing pool while the freshman was getting treatment at the hospital. He said when he arrived at the cabin, the blood was gone and the victim's clothes had been bagged up and tossed away.

"I found out later that the coach's wife had cleaned up some blood in the bathroom where he had gone in and bled," Det. Burns said.

Following testimony from the detective, the judge, district attorney and even the defense attorneys acknowledged the seriousness of the assault.

Williams, Nayadley, and Montgomery will have to be booked within 30 days, get fingerprinted + mug shots taken. @WRCB — Kelly McCarthy (@KellyWRCB) February 15, 2016

All three men just pleaded "not guilty" in front of Judge Philyaw. Case is now being bound over to Grand Jury. @WRCB — Kelly McCarthy (@KellyWRCB) February 15, 2016

Judge: There are reasonable grounds to find that there are 3 other victims of sexual abuse, with no proof of their cases even being reported — Kelly McCarthy (@KellyWRCB) February 15, 2016

Judge: I'm troubled with the testimony from the Gatlinburg Police Detective on several different levels. — Kelly McCarthy (@KellyWRCB) February 15, 2016

Judge: so maybe it's time to change that policy, re-write that policy and change the law. — Kelly McCarthy (@KellyWRCB) February 15, 2016

Judge: one argument is that you can't have sexual abuse child-on-child, he says he's struggling with this. He has a problem with DCS policy — Kelly McCarthy (@KellyWRCB) February 15, 2016

Judge: This issue is not about proper supervision, it's not about the character of these 3 men. — Kelly McCarthy (@KellyWRCB) February 15, 2016

Davis tells Judge "you can end this case today" of criminal complaint against 3 adults charged, w/o taking away the severity of the case. — Kelly McCarthy (@KellyWRCB) February 15, 2016

Detective says the coach's wife threw away the victims clothes and cleaned up blood at the cabin — Dan Kennedy (@DanOKennedy) February 15, 2016

Burns is listing several references of previous assault all of the same nature, days before, at #OHS locker room, study hall, previous trips — Kelly McCarthy (@KellyWRCB) February 15, 2016

Det: "This was a kid on kid assault. It was t sexual in nature. They didn't pull his pants down. Other kids went penetrated. It's a ritual" — Dan Kennedy (@DanOKennedy) February 15, 2016

DA Pinkston: "You seem to be minimizing this." — Kelly McCarthy (@KellyWRCB) February 15, 2016

Det. Burns disputes @espn @OTLonESPN report that says the victim was "covered in feces and blood" — Dan Kennedy (@DanOKennedy) February 15, 2016

BREAKING: Detective says "this is something much smaller than what it's been blown up to be." pic.twitter.com/1qiSEdAU05 — Dan Kennedy (@DanOKennedy) February 15, 2016

Detective: "They weren't doing this for sexual gratification. They were doing something stupid, that shouldn't have been done." — Dan Kennedy (@DanOKennedy) February 15, 2016

Detective: We got our confessions, we did everything we needed to do and they (3 defendants) were very instrumental in helping. — Dan Kennedy (@DanOKennedy) February 15, 2016

Det. Burns says he went to cabin to collect evidence. He was told the pool sticks were used to play pool after the assault. — Kelly McCarthy (@KellyWRCB) February 15, 2016

Victim didn't appear to be in pain but had trouble walking. Bent over and collapsed, "I'm hurting, I'm bleeding." Went back to hospital -Det — Dan Kennedy (@DanOKennedy) February 15, 2016

Victim told detective he'd been jumped, penetrated with a pool cue. Victim told the coach he was bleeding but didn't offer many details. — Dan Kennedy (@DanOKennedy) February 15, 2016

Last witness is Det. Rodney Burns from Gatlinburg PD. pic.twitter.com/oPLLhsmibq — Dan Kennedy (@DanOKennedy) February 15, 2016

Asst. Supt. Dr. McDade is the fourth witness. Says Coach Montgomery's father drove the 3 suspects home that night pic.twitter.com/y8QuVllKjf — Dan Kennedy (@DanOKennedy) February 15, 2016

Jarvis is done. That's concludes the state's case for probable cause. The defense attorneys want to present their facts now. — Dan Kennedy (@DanOKennedy) February 15, 2016

Jarvis wanted to let the team continue to play basketball. He said he didn't 't see the need to punish 11 other players. — Dan Kennedy (@DanOKennedy) February 15, 2016

Principal Jarvis first learned of the incident the morning after the assault from AD Nayadley. Says he isn't sure he knew the severity — Dan Kennedy (@DanOKennedy) February 15, 2016

Principal Jim Jarvis now up. He's subpoenaed to testify against three of his employees who failed to report the rape pic.twitter.com/ILSrMSvgxB — Dan Kennedy (@DanOKennedy) February 15, 2016

Attny Curtis Bowe to Supt Smith: "Did you fulfill your reporting responsibilities?" — Dan Kennedy (@DanOKennedy) February 15, 2016

Montgomery's Attorney asked Smith about his contract buyout, says he wants to establish a bias of the witness. Court objects. — Kelly McCarthy (@KellyWRCB) February 15, 2016

Smith says December trip to Gatlinburg was NOT approved by Board of Education. There was a typo in request and board sent it back. @WRCB — Kelly McCarthy (@KellyWRCB) February 15, 2016

Supt. Rick Smith is taking the oath. Several school board members taking notes, very interested in his testimony pic.twitter.com/XfNN0tW2Mo — Dan Kennedy (@DanOKennedy) February 15, 2016

After one hour, that concludes testimony from the first witness. I know of at least 6 others subpoenaed. Supt. Rick Smith is next — Dan Kennedy (@DanOKennedy) February 15, 2016

Attny Lee Davis is making the totem pole argument -- How far down the totem pole will y people be charged with failing to report? — Dan Kennedy (@DanOKennedy) February 15, 2016

DCS has not interviewed Karl Williams, the volunteer assistant coach also charged in the case for failing to report. — Dan Kennedy (@DanOKennedy) February 15, 2016

Montgomery's attorney is arguing the qualifications were not met for child abuse, child sex abuse b/c everyone was between ages 14-17. — Kelly McCarthy (@KellyWRCB) February 15, 2016

DA Gen. Neal Pinkston: "let’s be clear, there’s four victims, not just one." — Dan Kennedy (@DanOKennedy) February 15, 2016

@JudgePhilyaw is telling witnesses before testifying -- do not use the names of juvenile victims in this case. They will remain confidential — Kelly McCarthy (@KellyWRCB) February 15, 2016

Three defendants in place: AD Nayadley, Coach Montgomery, Asst. Coach Williams @WRCB pic.twitter.com/steUCflYKN — Dan Kennedy (@DanOKennedy) February 15, 2016

Subpoenas were filed last month calling Supt. Rick Smith, Asst. Supt. Dr. Lee McDade, Secondary Operations Dir. Steve Holmes and Ooltewah High School Principal Jim Jarvis to testify on behalf of the state. They are testifying against the three faculty members charged in the case.

Basketball Coach Andre Montgomery, Asst. Coach Karl Williams and Athletic Director Jesse Nayadley are charged with failing to report the rape to the proper authorities.

Reports indicate it was the Gatlinburg hospital staff that first alerted officials.

Juvenile Court Judge Rob Philyaw will hear the preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. He denied the three men's requests to drop the charges during their first court appearance in January.

Channel 3 will have a crew in the courtroom and have minute-by-minute coverage on social media and WRCBtv.com.