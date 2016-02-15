State agency admits problems in how it reviews abuse cases

ATLANTA (AP) - A new report shows that Georgia's child protection agency has identified serious problems in how the agency investigates reports of child abuse and neglect.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (bit.ly/241l0Hx) that the agency is acknowledging "significant gaps" in its performance.

The newspaper reports that the admission appears in a new report analyzing deaths in 2014 of children whose families had histories with the Division of Family and Children Services, or DFCS.

The report states that the agency recognized "significant gaps" in the delivery of services and meeting the expectations of Georgians.

