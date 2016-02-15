Heavy rain at times through the day

Good Monday. It is a wet Presidents Day. Low pressure moving in from the west will push in showers all day long. We have already had 2-4" of rain on the Plateau where we have a FLOOD WARNING in effect. We can be thankful the temps are above freezing. IF this was snow we would be looking at up to a foot with even higher amounts on the Plateau. I'll take the rain, thank you very much.

Widespread we will have about 2" of rain with locally higher amounts. We have a FLOOD WATCH also in effect for many areas. The rain will be heavy at times, and will keep our temps cool this afternoon with the high only reaching 49. We will be windy also with winds from the south at 10-20 mph. The rain will last through the evening, ending by about midnight. Heading home from work be very cautious.

Tuesday will see temps ranging from 39 in the morning to 52 in the afternoon. Another weak front will move through Tuesday afternoon, and will bring some light scattered rain showers in during the late afternoon hours.

Wednesday we will finally clear out with the high getting to 54 which is where it should be this time of year.

Thursday/Friday will be awesome. Skies will be sunny, and highs will reach the low 60s Thursday, and manage to get to 68 Friday.

Over the weekend, we will have highs in mid to upper 60s with a few showers possible Saturday and rain likely Sunday.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

MONDAY:

8am... Scattered Showers, 35

Noon... Showers Likely, 42

3pm... Rainy and Windy, 49