CPD locates missing teen; in custody at HCJDC

A missing teen has been located by the Chattanooga Police Missing Persons Investigators.

Savannah Hayes, 15, went missing last November, when she was being transported from Walker County, Georgia to a hospital in Chattanooga. Police said Hayes jumped out of their vehicle in East Ridge and East Ridge Police initiated a Missing Person/Runaway Juvenile on the teen.

This past Wednesday, the teen was transported to Erlanger Hospital by ambulance from Wheeler Homes.

East Ridge PD was notified and their investigation was concluded. Police said the teen then left the hospital before being discharged and before transportation to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Facility had be arranged.

Hospital Security told CPD that the teen has left the hospital.

On Sunday, CPD was able to locate the teen and is in the custody of the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.