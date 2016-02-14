UPDATE: Six arrested in Cleveland vandalism spree

UPDATE: Five juveniles and one adult have been arrested in the weekend vandalism spree of 45 reported cases in Cleveland and Bradley County.

All six suspects will be charged with vandalism over $10,000.

The arrests come as part of a collaborative effort between investigators from the Bradley County Sheriff's Office and the Cleveland Police Department.

The victims who reported damage have been asked to submit repair receipts to the Criminal Investigations Division of the Cleveland Police Department.

The amount of restitution will then be determined, according to a news release.

Chief Gibson said "I am pleased with the quick action and outcome resulting from the mutual aid effort between the Bradley Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Cleveland Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Divisions.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Cleveland Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those involved in the vandalism last week that left over 40 cars with damaged our broken windshields.

Police say that anyone with information can call the Criminal Investigations Division at 423-476-1121 or you may leave a confidential tip via a Facebook message .

PREVIOUS STORY: Cleveland Police are looking for who is behind more than 40 cases of vandalism. The suspects threw rocks and bricks into the windows of several cars. Police responded to the first call around 6:00 Saturday morning and the calls kept coming in from multiple neighborhoods.

Police are investigating dozens of complaints of property damage throughout across the northern part of Bradley County. Neighbors say they are disappointed crime like this is happening in their hometown.

Neighbors in Cleveland are moving their vehicles off the streets and inside garages after a string of vandalism. The Vaught family discovered the damage Saturday morning. “My neighbor called and said ‘I hate to give you the bad news but it looks like someone threw a brick through the window of your car.’ And sure enough that was the case,” said Laud Vaught.

Laud Vaught called the police and learned his family wasn't the only target. “When I called the police they said I wasn't the first by any means. I was number 25 on the list.”

A few miles away the Brown family was also hit. “This is our daughter's sweet 16 car. Her birthday car. It is a little disheartening. It is frustrating people feel the need to damage other people's property,” said Carla Brown.

Investigators say they have no suspects. Disappointing for families as they begin dishing out money for repairs. “People are that mean these days. Whoever is doing it can't find something more creative to do with their time instead of damaging people's property.”



“People feel they have the right to take something that is not theirs, if they have access or can get access to it,” said Vaught.

Victims who have grown up in Cleveland say the rash of crime is taking away from the small city feel. “It is going on all over the country. Even now in the smaller towns like Cleveland, we are getting the bad stuff. I don't know if it is copy cats, them wanting attention, or gangs. I would hate to think we have gangs here in Cleveland Tennessee,” said Brown.

Until the vandals are behind bars, police are urging everyone to be on the lookout. “You don't know when they are coming. You don't know if they are going to hit your area. It is not fair to have to guard your home, but unfortunately people have to guard their homes,” said Evie West with the Police Department.

The police department is adding patrols in the area, but a spokesperson says officers can't be everywhere at once. She encourages anyone who notices suspicious activity or has information on these crimes to call police at 423-476-1121 and ask to speak to a Criminal Investigations Division Detective or leave a confidential tip via CPD FB inbox.

PREVIOUS STORY: Cleveland Police have responded to over 40 incidents of property vandalism this weekend. They say the suspects drove through areas sometime through Friday night into Saturday morning and threw rocks and bricks into the front windshields and back windows of vehicles. Now the police department is urging everyone to be on look out.

Bradley Clark woke up Saturday morning to find a rock through his back windshield. “The rock was in the driver's seat floor board. I don't know if someone short threw it, if someone threw it sideways. But somehow it ended on the floor board,” said Clark.

He is one of the 41 victims hit in the Cleveland area. Neighbors across the city are the target of vandals. “There is something wrong with people. What are they doing? They are not stealing anything.. It’s vandalism.”

Police responded to the first call around 6am Saturday morning and the calls kept coming. “There is no telling who it is. Adults or children. Hopefully we get to the bottom of this and we'll get them charged,” said Evie West with the Cleveland Police Department.

Clark says this isn't the first time his quiet community has been hit. “You're on their mercy. They can come at any time, you don't stand a chance,” said Clark.

Cleveland Police say they will be out monitoring the communities. They encourage neighbors to keep their eyes out for any unusual behavior. “You don't know when they are coming. You don't know if they are going to hit your area. It is not fair to have to guard your home, but unfortunately people have to guard their homes,” said West.

With the police out in force and investigators looking into leads neighbors wait for justice to be served. “I hope they catch somebody. Some people need to get a job... get a life,” said Clark.

Officers say if you see any suspicious behaviors to call the dispatch center. Not only were vehicles hit some neighbors saw rocks and bricks through their living room windows as well.

Anyone with information on these crimes or know the suspects involved, please call 423-476-1121 to speak to a Criminal Investigations Division Detective or leave a confidential tip via CPD FB inbox.