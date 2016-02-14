Common Core explained by Mr. Know-it-all - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Common Core explained by Mr. Know-it-all

As you may have noticed, I occasionally use this space to share articles written by clever, thoughtful people.  Earlier this week, I shared a Tennessee teacher’s apology for the online TNReady testing disaster.  That has gotten several thousand views from around the nation.

I was reading the comments that article received, and one in particular caught my eye.  It’s from “Mr. Know-it-all,” who is offering a common sense explanation of controversial Common Core math.  In case you missed it, I present it to you below:

I don’t see why so many people are complaining about the “Common Core” method of teaching math!  To me, it makes a lot of sense when you think about it.

Now look:  suppose a child is given the addition problem of 34,974 + 23,292.  Under the old and very ineffective method or teaching, we would usually start out by thinking 2+4 =6 (for the last 2 digits).

Now under Common Core, we would take the top number (34,974) and divide it by the square of the average distance in astronomical units between Neptune and Saturn.

It’s easy so far, right?

After you take the Neptune-Saturn distance you multiply it by 3.41879 and then get the square root of THAT answer which, of course is the answer of the original problem.

People, we need to agree that what the leaders in each state education offices know what they are doing.

They are, after all, highly educated and know what is best for us!

Thank you Mr. Know-it-all.  Now I get it.

(From David Carroll's ChattanoogaRadioTV.com)

