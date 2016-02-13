UPDATE: Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 27 in Rhea County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 27 in Rhea County

Posted: Updated:
RHEA COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Highway 27 in Rhea County turned into a runway, as a small plane landed on the roadway, Saturday.

The plane touched down on near Evensville sometime before 8 p.m., no one was hurt.

The owner of the single-engine Piper PA20, Tom Webb says his plane needed about 4-500 feet to stop. He only had minutes to make a forced emergency landing.  Eyewitnesses say it's a miracle no one was hurt.
 
"Right, really lucky God was watching out for him," said witness Jamie Williams. 

Williams was driving down the highway when it happened. 

"I got off work at 7 o'clock and I was coming down the street here, I looked up and it looked like a helicopter at first. It was like it was landing, just coming straight down but was coming at me," said Williams. 

The pilot tells Channel 3 his engine failed at 5,500 hundred feet in the air. His fiancé started looking for a place to land and spotted head lights down below. 

"That's the thing, I don't see how he did it because of the power lines where they're at," said Williams, "They're in so many different places."

Web circled around to find a straight stretch of highway and at the last minute, to avoid hitting another car, they touched down early going 80 mph in a curve. The plane landed on two wheels and doesn't have a scratch.

"He just landed on the straight away and I knew something was wrong because you don't see that every day," said Williams. 

The veteran pilot was on his way back from Pigeon Forge to Winchester, TN. He has never made an emergency landing before and says this trip was a Valentine’s day date the couple won't soon forget. 

Both the pilot and his fiancé are extremely thankful for everyone in the community who stopped to help, the FAA is investigating the emergency landing, 

Experts say while roads or freeways with power lines, traffic and bridges are not ideal for airplanes to make an emergency landing on, the pilot did a good job landing safely. 
 
Pilots should always look for a long smooth level open field first or non-public road.
This pilot says Hwy 27 was the only lit straight away in sight. 

PREVIOUS STORY: Rhea County dispatchers confirm to Channel 3 a small plane has landed on Highway 27 in the northern end of the county. They report no injuries associated with the landing.

Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:43:16 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:40:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • Single car crash sent 1 person to the hospital

    Single car crash sent 1 person to the hospital

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:40:07 GMT

    A patrol officer nearby heard the collision and was able to locate the crash scene immediately.

    More

    A patrol officer nearby heard the collision and was able to locate the crash scene immediately.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.