Missouri beats Tennessee 75-64, snapping 9-game skid

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Ryan Rosburg scored 21 points with five rebounds, shooting 8-for-9 from the field, as Missouri snapped a nine-game losing streak, beating Tennessee 75-64 Saturday.

The Tigers closed the game on a 7-0 run, which was capped with a breakaway dunk by Rosburg in front of the student section.

Despite committing nine turnovers in the first half, Missouri led 38-27 at halftime after closing on a 13-6 run. Kevin Puryear sank two free-throws with 5:25 seconds left in the first half, ending a five-and-a-half minute scoring drought in which in the Tigers committed seven turnovers. Puryear finished with 17 points and five rebounds.

Tennessee's Kevin Punter Jr., whose 22.4 points per game ranks second in the Southeastern Conference, had 21 points and three assists, but shot just 5 of 13 from the field. Punter was 9 of 13 from the free-throw line and scored 14 in the second half, leading a late-game comeback effort.

