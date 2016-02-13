AL School officials reviewing rules for transgender students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama education officials have spent the past few weeks reviewing legal issues regarding transgender students accessing locker rooms and bathrooms on school properties.

Al.com reports (http://bit.ly/1oazyEz) that officials with the Alabama Association of School Boards reviewed legal issues and provided information about federal action last year that placed requirements on an Illinois school system to allow a transgender student equal access to a girls' locker room. The meeting took place during the winter in the cities of Hoover, Huntsville, Selma, Decatur, Anniston and Chickasaw.

The winter meetings were prompted by an agreement last year between a suburban Chicago school district and the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights to provide locker room access for a transgender student who identifies as a girl and participates on a girls' sports team.

