Plaintiffs in UT rape lawsuit ask court to prevent hearing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The women who filed a federal lawsuit against the University of Tennessee are asking the court to prevent an upcoming university hearing in one of the sexual assault cases listed in the lawsuit.

Media outlets report that in a motion filed Friday, the six women asked that UT not be allowed to use the Tennessee Uniform Administrative Procedure Act for the hearing of plaintiff "Jane Doe III." The woman would have to travel to Knoxville and undergo what the motion calls an "unlawful" discipline process.

The federal lawsuit accuses UT of violating Title IX and other laws, and calls for the administrative process to no longer be used for sexual assault cases.

"Jane Doe III" says she was given alcohol in October 2014 at a UT dorm by members of the football team, and was assaulted off campus.

