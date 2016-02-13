Proposed Hamilton Co. shooting range met with controversy

GRAYSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Plans to build a shooting range in west Hamilton County are being met with opposition.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/20uDVWR) that Justin Whaley and his company, Dead Zero Shooting, are proposing a shooting range complex on 184 acres along Retro Hughes Road. Whaley plans to buy the land, pending approval of a permit.

However, the location is controversial because the Possum Creek Gorge section of the Cumberland Trail is less than a mile away, and area land owners are opposed to a firing range moving in.

Nearby homeowner David Taylor Jr. says he and other residents are concerned about lead contamination and illegal hunting that a firing range could bring.

The Hamilton County Commission will have the final say, but Whaley will make his case to the Regional Planning Agency on March 14.

