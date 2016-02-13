Braves planning new Hank Aaron statue in SunTrust Park

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Braves say they are planning a new Hank Aaron statue at SunTrust Park, which will open in 2017.

The Braves said in a statement released Friday they no longer will contest the fate of the Aaron statue which now sits at the main entrance to Turner Field.

The team had said Wednesday Aaron should decide the fate of his current statue. The Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority says it owns rights to the statue. The Braves on Friday said the debate over the statue was "divisive."

The Braves say they hope the current statue is preserved "in a manner befitting his legacy as the greatest Brave of all time."

The Braves are entering their final season at Turner Field, built for the 1996 Olympics.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.