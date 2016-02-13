Woman injured in early morning shooting

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Chattanooga Police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured one person on Saturday.

Police were called to the 200 block of South Seminole around 4:30 a.m.

Police located 18-year-old Cierra L. Kirksey suffering from a single non-life- threatening gunshot wound to her leg. Officers say the victim was inside of her home when the shooting occurred and the suspect was outside, possibly driving a gold vehicle.

Kirksey was taken to a nearby by hospital, and she is said to be okay. No arrests have been made.

Authorities say Chattanooga Police Violent Crimes investigators are following all actionable leads.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call 423-698-2525. Police say their investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.

Stay with Channel 3 News on air and online as we learn more.