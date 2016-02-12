Dade Co. Schools select new superintendent - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dade Co. Schools select new superintendent

TRENTON, GA (WRCB) -

Dade County Georgia schools will have a new leader starting in April.  Dr. Jan Harris, former superintendent of Cullman (AL) City Schools will succeed Cherie Swader, who is retiring.  School Board members selected Harris in a unanimous vote on Friday.  On her Twitter account, she posted, "I failed retirement! Take2-Superintendent, Dade County, GA-April 1! Once a Teacher-AlwaysATeacher!"  

The original field of candidates was whittled down from 18 to 2, and in the final vote, Harris prevailed over Dr. Dale Edwards of Guntersville, Alabama, who recently served as interim superintendent in Jackson County, Alabama.

