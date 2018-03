All lanes are open on I-75 north after a crash caused some delays tonight.

It happened at mile marker 3 near the I-24 split shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The northbound side of I-75 was down to one lane.

Details of the crash have not been released; however, injuries and entrapment were reported.

The extent of those injuries is still unknown.

The scene was cleared by 8PM.

