Its RV Show time in Chattanooga Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - This is the perfect time to see the best in the RV industry all under one roof in the warmth and comfort of an exciting show atmosphere.

The Chattanooga RV Show is a 3 day event being held from February 12th to February 14th 2016 at the Chattanooga Convention Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

This event showcases RV products, featuring the very latest makes and models of Recreational Vehicles from all of the nation’s top manufacturers.

Special factory rebates, financing, and on the spot loan approval makes this show a can not miss for the serious RV enthusiasts in the industry.

What a great family RV show this promises to be for those who love to camp in the great outdoors

Hours:

Friday 10am to 8pm

Saturday 10am to 8pm

Sunday 10am to 5pm

Admission:

Adults $8.00

Kids under 16 Free

