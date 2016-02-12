What does your state Google for Valentine's Day?

Map courtesy of Estately
What's most searched-for Valentine's Day gift in your state?
A real estate website, Estately, used Google Trends to determine the most frequently searched items for February 14, by state, in the U.S. They also remind us that "this doesn’t show what people in each state Googled the most, it’s what search term or terms people in each state Googled more frequently than people in all other states."
More than a couple of them made us blush. But don't judge us. Let's judge our neighbors instead.
- ALABAMA: Lord Byron (poetry)
- ALASKA: flower delivery
- ARIZONA: cubic zirconia rings, Jacquie Lawson cards
- ARKANSAS: romance novels, Zale’s jewelry
- CALIFORNIA: gold, cubic zirconia jewelry, couples pajamas, heart-shaped sunglasses, bondage kit
- COLORADO: platinum rings, fondue, dance lessons, couples yoga, aphrodisiac foods
- CONNECTICUT: Edible Arrangements, smoking jacket
- DELAWARE: gift card
- FLORIDA: Pandora jewelry, Barry White songs
- GEORGIA: satin pajamas, couples outfits
- HAWAII: flower, platinum, pearls, pearl jewelry, Tahitian pearls, romantic comedy (movie genre), couples massage, tandem kayak
- IDAHO: Adam & Eve (the online store, not the Adam & Eve from the Bible)
- ILLINOIS: chocolate fondue
- INDIANA: romantic gifts, romantic getaway, couples vacation, mood music,
- IOWA: tandem bicycle
- KANSAS: Helzberg Diamonds, Valentine’s recipes
- KENTUCKY: couples tattoos, 50 Shades of Grey (novel), 50 Shades of Grey (film), songs to ____ to, roses, porn for couples,
- LOUISIANA: jewelry, men’s jewelry (tie w/ Oklahoma), pearl earrings, adult sex toys, oysters, silk sheets, cheesecake
- MAINE: lobster, lobster recipe, Maidenform, Robert Burns (poetry)
- MARYLAND: ProFlowers (company), couples activities, Valentine’s Day dinner, Sade (band), Sears portraits
- MASSACHUSETTS: couples cooking class
- MICHIGAN: ballroom dancing lessons
- MINNESOTA: silk boxers
- MISSISSIPPI: pearl necklace, cheap jewelry, cheap lingerie, men’s cologne, mixtape
- MISSOURI: Hallmark cards, couples resort, vejazzling
- MONTANA: silver, lobster tails
- NEBRASKA: Helzberg jewelry
- NEVADA: Frederick’s of Hollywood, corset, Boyz II Men, adult onesie, sexy costume
- NEW HAMPSHIRE: stuffed animal
- NEW JERSEY: long-stem roses, box of chocolate, chocolate gift, romantic movies, gift basket, wine gift basket
- NEW MEXICO: hickey, Indiana jewelry, silver jewelry
- NEW YORK: 1-800-FLOWERS, earrings, chocolate baskets, Harlequin books, wine delivery, couples spa package, Victoria’s Secret, champagne, silk pajamas, candygram, romantic motel, perfume, romantic restaurants, mink coat
- NORTH CAROLINA: sterling silver jewelry
- NORTH DAKOTA: gifts for him, couples retreat, flower bouquet
- OHIO: Pandora bracelet, romantic getaways
- OKLAHOMA: Teleflora, men’s jewelry (tie w/ Louisiana), relationship counseling, marriage counseling, boudoir photography, boudoir photos,
- OREGON: poetry, romance novel, romance movies
- PENNSYLVANIA: edible underwear, Hershey’s Kisses
- RHODE ISLAND: Pandora charms, charm bracelet, bracelet, couples dancing lessons, romantic hotel
- SOUTH CAROLINA: matching outfits, how to be romantic
- SOUTH DAKOTA: gold jewelry, Romeo and Juliet, JCPenney portraits
- TENNESSEE: cheap sex toys
- TEXAS: Valentines for him, edible panties, discount sex toys, plus-size lingerie
- UTAH: cute valentines, men’s rings, cubic zirconia, Sweethearts candy, Conversation Hearts, lingerie, couples games
- VERMONT: chocolate, romantic movies
- VIRGINIA: romance (TV show genre), Kama Sutra, romantic music, sexy songs
- WASHINGTON: bear skin rug, platinum ring, red wine, sparkling wine, aphrodisiacs
- WEST VIRGINIA: Valentine’s Day ideas, cheap gifts, eCards, handcuffs, video games
- WISCONSIN: teddy bear, fur coat
- WYOMING: flowers, sex toys, adult toys, vibrator, bra, mail-order bride