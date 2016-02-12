GA man arrested for human trafficking of 17 year old girl

A Georgia man has been arrested on multiple charges, including human trafficking of a 17-year old female.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation acted on a tip from the nonprofit Second Life Chattanooga, and with assistance from the Chattanooga Police Department, learned that the 17-year-old girl was being trafficked at a hotel located at 7014 McCutcheon Road in Chattanooga.

An undercover officer contacted the girl through a phone number listed in a Backpage.com ad, and arranged a meeting with her for sex in exchange for money.

The officer met the female in the hotel room, and she was placed into protective custody by the Department of Children’s Services.

The subsequent investigation revealed that Hector Velasquez, 41, or Rossville, GA, oversaw and controlled the victim during the transactions.

He also stayed in the hotel room, paid for by funds made by the girl.

The TBI says that Velasquez was an absconded sex offender with an active warrant out of Okeechobee, FL.

Velasquez was arrested January 19 and has been charged with one count of human trafficking, one count of promoting Prostitution, and one count of criminal impersonation.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Jail, where he is being held without bond and on a hold from Florida.