Peyton Manning and Jimmy Fallon had some laughs at Eli's expense. NBC photo

(NBC Sports) - Eli Manning‘s “Manning Face” was on full display in Super Bowl 50, when the TV broadcast caught him staring blankly in the family’s box seats as everyone celebrated around him.

Peyton Manning revealed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that he’s seen that face a time or two before.

Fallon then pulled out a cardboard cutout of his brother’s expression from Super Bowl night and Peyton and Fallon took turns giving exciting news to Eli.

We’ve reached peak Manning face.