Firefighters at the right spot at the right time

Chattanooga firefighters who had just finished a breakfast meeting at a local IHOP on SR-153 in Hixson, and were leaving when one of the firefighters spotted a fire outside the building Friday.

They immediately sprang into action, evacuating the restaurant and calling for additional fire companies according to Bruce Garner, the Public Information Director for the Chattanooga Fire Department.

CFD Chief Bowman said the fire appeared to have started in the mulch surrounding the outside of the building.

The fire spread into the walls of the restaurant and smoke was beginning to fill the inside of the restaurant. Bowman said the firefighters attacked the fire aggressively, opening up the interior and exterior wall to get to the flames.

The fire was extinguished in 5 to 10 minutes, with no injuries.

The restaurant was spared any serious damage, but was smoke was present

The dollar loss has been estimated to be $5,000. Bowman said the fire was most likely caused by an improperly discarded cigarette butt, and will be ruled accidental.