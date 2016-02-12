Sports bar and grill gets low score from inspectors - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Sports bar and grill gets low score from inspectors

Posted: Updated:
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The great news continues for a lot of restaurants and school cafeterias being inspected this week in Hamilton County. 

All of the scores again are very impressive. I also want some restaurant personnel to know I only give the low score each week. I apologize for not being able to recognize everyone. There is not a failing grade on this Friday, but there is a 76. 

Remember, a failing grade is any score lower than 70.
 
For this low score, we head to Underdogs Sports Bar & Grill on Westside Drive. 

There, the inspector found food that was not being held at a cold enough temperature, cleaning chemicals were found in the kitchen and were not labeled, and  the person in charge was not familiar with up-to-date food safety procedures, which is becoming a big problem among Hamilton County restaurants.
 
If you have a complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, or day care, even the place where you workout call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110. 

Someone will personally handle your complaint weekdays between 8:00am to 4:00pm. 

Have a great valentine weekend and enjoy your meal.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.