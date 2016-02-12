Sports bar and grill gets low score from inspectors

The great news continues for a lot of restaurants and school cafeterias being inspected this week in Hamilton County.

All of the scores again are very impressive. I also want some restaurant personnel to know I only give the low score each week. I apologize for not being able to recognize everyone. There is not a failing grade on this Friday, but there is a 76.

Remember, a failing grade is any score lower than 70.



For this low score, we head to Underdogs Sports Bar & Grill on Westside Drive.

There, the inspector found food that was not being held at a cold enough temperature, cleaning chemicals were found in the kitchen and were not labeled, and the person in charge was not familiar with up-to-date food safety procedures, which is becoming a big problem among Hamilton County restaurants.



If you have a complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, or day care, even the place where you workout call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110.

Someone will personally handle your complaint weekdays between 8:00am to 4:00pm.

Have a great valentine weekend and enjoy your meal.