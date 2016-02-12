Police: Man urinated in store while stuffing trout in pants

CLARKSVILLE, TN (AP) - Police say a man who was caught urinating in a Clarksville Wal-Mart, while trying to stuff a package of trout in his trousers, told an officer he wasn't concerned about being charged because the offenses were only misdemeanors.

The Leaf-Chronicle reports (http://tinyurl.com/jt4bjcn ) 56-year-old David Wylie was charged Wednesday with shoplifting, vandalism, indecent exposure and public intoxication.

Police records indicate a Wal-Mart clerk told an officer Wylie was seen urinating on the sales floor near the alcohol while trying to put the package of trout in his pants, and he tried to leave the store without paying.

A police report shows that Wylie said he'd been drinking alcohol and told the officer he didn't care about being cited for misdemeanors. It was not immediately clear if Wylie had a lawyer.

Information from: The Leaf-Chronicle, http://www.theleafchronicle.com

