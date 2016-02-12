Light wintry morning mix, but clearing this afternoon

Good Friday! Some of us are getting a light wintry mix this morning. A few patchy areas of ice are possible in the mountains, but most folks are at or just above freezing this morning and I don't expect any widespread icing problems.

Skies will clear out by noon, and we will be cool and breezy with a high of 50 degrees.

Saturday will be a cold one. We start in the low to mid 20s (mid to upper 10s in the mountains). Saturday afternoon will be blustery with north winds at 10-15 and a high of only 36. Skies will be clear.

Sunday will start bitterly cold. Lows will range from the mid 10s to low 20s. We warm a little in the afternoon with a high of 44. Clouds will also build Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.

Monday morning we will have a mix of rain and snow developing. Temps will be in the upper 20s and low 30s (32 in Chattanooga). We may start with some snow showers that could impact our commute, but it will quickly change to rain as we move through the day, warming to 51 for the high. As the center of low pressure moves through, we will see heavy rain Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temps will be in the upper 30s Tuesday morning. We will clear out with highs in the low 50s Monday afternoon.

FRIDAY:

8am... Light wintry mix, 32

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 37

3pm... Partly Cloudy, 50