Some TN lawmakers want guns allowed at Tennessee General Assembly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The speakers of the Tennessee House and Senate want to allow people with handgun carry permits to be armed at the legislative office complex as soon as possible.

But the Tennessee Highway Patrol has put the brakes on the move while considering the security implications for both the Legislative Plaza and the state Capitol. And Gov. Bill Haslam said in a Thursday interview with The Associated Press that he wants to maintain the gun ban for the Capitol, calling it a "secure building."

Meanwhile, the head of the Department of General Services says it isn't up to the tenants of Legislative Plaza to decide the gun policy. In Commissioner Bob Oglesby's words: "It's under our control."

About 536,000 Tennesseans have state-issued handgun carry permits.

