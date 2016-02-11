"Tremendous" amount of leads in double homicide, autopsy released

We are learning more about the double homicide that left a five-year-old boy without parents.



Autopsy results, released Thursday by the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office, show Lakita Hicks and George Dillard died of multiple gunshot wounds.



Police said Hicks and Dillard were shot “execution style” in their home on East 13th Street on January 31.

According to the medical examiner’s report, Hicks was shot once in the head and once in the shoulder. Her body was found by first responders in the front bedroom of the home.



Dillard was shot twice in the head and located in a back room of the home.



The couple’s 5 year-old child called 911 to report a man had shot his parents and they were dead.



No arrests have been made in the case.



Thursday, Chattanooga Police Chief Fred Fletcher told Channel 3 his officers are following a “tremendous amount of leads” in the case.

Kyle Miller, spokesperson for the department, says the majority of those leads are department driven.

"Even after the release of the audio, the Chattanooga Police Department has received only one community contact/lead concerning the murders of Hicks and Dillard," said Miller.

All other leads are investigative leads made by police.

If you have information in the case, call Crimestoppers at 698-3333.