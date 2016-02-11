UPDATE: UTC building to re-open after flammable chemical spill

UPDATE: UTC says that the Engineering, Mathematics and Computer Science Building will re-open at 5:00pm for 5:30pm classes Thursday.

The hazardous substance spilled was identified as Pyridine, a flammable substance that is also an irritant to the skin and eyes.

Only about a quart of the substance was spilled.

CFD Chief Boatwright said a UTC police officer and one student were checked out by paramedics with Hamilton County EMS. Both declined to be transported to a local hospital, according to Bruce Garner, the Public Information Director for the Chattanooga Fire Department.

An environmental cleanup company was called in to remove the substance and any trace of the chemical in the lab.

Firefighters used gas monitoring devices to check for airborne contamination, and the entire building was ventilated.

The laboratory was sealed off for the cleanup.

UTCALERT EMCS will reopen at 5 p.m. for classes to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Feb 11. — UT-Chattanooga (@UTChattanooga) February 11, 2016

PREVIOUS STORY: A chemical spill in the Engineering, Mathematics and Computer Science Building (EMCS) at UTC caused the evacuation of the building for the safety of the occupants.

On scene of haz-mat call @ UTC Eng bldg. about a quart of Pyridine was spilled in a lab. #ChattFire pic.twitter.com/pM9TUemHYB — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) February 11, 2016

A strong odor was detected, and the Chattanooga Fire Department's HazMat Team is assisting UTC in containing and cleaning up the spill.

UTCALERT EMCS evacuated after a small chemical spill. Clean up crews on site and building should reopen later today. — UT-Chattanooga (@UTChattanooga) February 11, 2016

No injuries have been reported.

