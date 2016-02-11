5 mosquito repellents that best protect against Zika virus: Consumer Reports

By Sarah Epstein, TODAY

(NBC News) - As Zika and fears surrounding the virus continue to spread worldwide, Consumer Reports has compiled a list of the best mosquito repellents. They tested 15, and only five measured up as products worth trying.

1. Sawyer Fisherman's Formula Picaridin

Sawyer was named one of the three most effective repellents. It has the highest overall score, 96 out of 100, and it's active ingredient is 20 percent picaridin. This pump spray will repel mosquitoes for a full eight hours.

2. Repel Lemon Eucalyptus

This pump spray has an overall score of 87 out 100. It contains oil of lemon eucalyptus and is effective for seven hours.

3. Repel Scented Family

Repel Scented Family contains 15 percent deet and has an overall score of 82 out of 100, making it third on Consumer Reports' list.

4. Natrapel 8 Hour

Number four on the list's active ingredient is 20 percent picaridin and it has a score of 81 out of 100. Consumer Reports named Natrapel 8 Hour one of the three most effective repellents, along with Sawyer Fisherman's Formula Picaridin and Off! Deepwoods VIII.

5. Off! Deepwoods VIII

While most of the other repellents on this list contain picaridin as their leading active ingredient, Off! includes deet. It comes as an aerosol spray and has an overall score of 74.

The 10 other products that Consumer Reports tested were only effective against mosquitoes for up to three hours, with many lasting a mere half hour.