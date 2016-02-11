TVA retirees organize to press Congress, utility on pension shor - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TVA retirees organize to press Congress, utility on pension shortfall

By Ed Marcum, Knoxville News Sentinel
KNOXVILLE (News Sentinel) -

TVA retirees are organizing to get Congressional leaders to put pressure on the federal utility to address a pension plan the retirees say is woefully underfunded.

A group of retirees has formed the Tennessee Valley Authority Retirees Coalition as a chapter of the National Retiree Legislative Network, so they can gain some clout in Washington, D.C., Mike Moseley, executive committee member with the coalition, said Wednesday.

This will take the TVA retirees from the level of merely writing letters and making calls to elected officials to being a part of a national organization that regularly meets with lawmakers to discuss policy, he said.

"It (the national retiree group) is a grassroots organization representing more than two million retirees who come from 135 different U.S. companies and entities, and it lobbies on behalf of all retirees," Moseley said.

