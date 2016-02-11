A bit warmer today and even warmer tomorrow

Good Thursday. Get ready for a nice warm up, at least for a couple of days. Today we will climb to 45 degrees, 10 degrees higher than yesterday. Skies will clear through the day. Tonight, clouds will build back in as the low drops to about 30 by Friday morning. The first half of Friday will be mostly cloudy, and our warm up will continue. The high will climb to 53 (the average high this time of year) Friday.

We will see skies clearing once again as sharp north winds bring in another blast of cold air this weekend. Saturday will start with lows in the mid 20s. It will be sunny and cold all day with the high only reaching the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will start even colder with lows in the mid to upper 10s (20 in Chattanooga). The afternoon will still be chilly with highs in the low 40s.

Monday looks interesting. Lows Monday morning will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. A system moving through will produce snow showers during the early morning hours. As we warm through the day, however, those snow showers will transition into rain showers late morning into the afternoon. The afternoon high will reach the low 40s. Some of the rain showers will linger through Monday night into Tuesday morning and could briefly change back to light snow showers as lows will be in the low 30s. By Tuesday afternoon, skies will clear back out and we will climb to about 50 degrees.

The second half of next week looks awesome. We are looking at warm dry weather settling in with highs in the mid 60s by the end of the week.

David Karnes

THURSDAY:

8am... Mostly Cloudy, 26

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 37

3pm... Mostly Sunny, 45