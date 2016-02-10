AAA calls on auto makers to stop ditching the spare tire

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
Spare tires used to be standard equipment on a new car but now they're disappearing.
"Space saving, cost and to decrease the overall weight of the vehicle," Bo Ray with Quality Tire Pros in Chattanooga said.
Consumer Reports found all of these auto makers are ditching the spare tire and replacing them with run flat tires or inflation kits instead.
- Acura RLX
- Acura TLX
- Audi TT
- Buick LaCrosse
- Cadillac CTS
- Cadillac SRX
- Cadillac XTS
- Chevrolet Camaro
- Chevrolet Malibu
- Chevrolet Spark
- Chevrolet Volt
- Dodge Caliber
- Dodge Dart
- Fiat 500
- Ford C-Max
- Ford Focus
- Ford Fusion
- Ford Mustang
- Honda Accord
- Hyundai Accent
- Hyundai Elantra
- Hyundai Sonata
- Hyundai Veloster
- Infiniti G
- Kia Forte
- Kia Rio
- Kia Soul
- Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- Mazda MX-5 Miata
- Mitsubishi i-MiEV
- Nissan Leaf
- Porsche 911
- Porsche Boxster
- Porsche Panamera
- Scion iQ
- Smart ForTwo
- Toyota Prius
- Volvo C70
- Volvo S60
A four lbs. kit replaces about 30 lbs. of weight meaning better gas mileage for you. And while inflation kits work well in some scenarios, AAA says they aren't a one size fits all solution which is why the organization is calling on auto maters to put spare tires back in cars.
"If the tire is non-repairable or there's too large of a puncture, they're you're only option is to be towed," Ray added.
The missing spare tire creates a bigger inconvenience and higher price tag for you.
But the move could also be a sign of changing times as more people may opt for roadside assistance instead.
And may also be good advice to check your trunk before you're stranded on the roadside.
Some aftermarket suppliers and car dealers offer spare tire kits. They include the tire, a jack and a lug wrench. That could cost your anywhere from $150 to $300.