AAA calls on auto makers to stop ditching the spare tire

Spare tires used to be standard equipment on a new car but now they're disappearing.

"Space saving, cost and to decrease the overall weight of the vehicle," Bo Ray with Quality Tire Pros in Chattanooga said.

Consumer Reports found all of these auto makers are ditching the spare tire and replacing them with run flat tires or inflation kits instead.

Acura RLX

Acura TLX

Audi TT

Buick LaCrosse

Cadillac CTS

Cadillac SRX

Cadillac XTS

Chevrolet Camaro

Chevrolet Malibu

Chevrolet Spark

Chevrolet Volt

Dodge Caliber

Dodge Dart

Fiat 500

Ford C-Max

Ford Focus

Ford Fusion

Ford Mustang

Honda Accord

Hyundai Accent

Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai Sonata

Hyundai Veloster

Infiniti G

Kia Forte

Kia Rio

Kia Soul

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Mazda MX-5 Miata

Mitsubishi i-MiEV

Nissan Leaf

Porsche 911

Porsche Boxster

Porsche Panamera

Scion iQ

Smart ForTwo

Toyota Prius

Volvo C70

Volvo S60

A four lbs. kit replaces about 30 lbs. of weight meaning better gas mileage for you. And while inflation kits work well in some scenarios, AAA says they aren't a one size fits all solution which is why the organization is calling on auto maters to put spare tires back in cars.

"If the tire is non-repairable or there's too large of a puncture, they're you're only option is to be towed," Ray added.

The missing spare tire creates a bigger inconvenience and higher price tag for you.

But the move could also be a sign of changing times as more people may opt for roadside assistance instead.

And may also be good advice to check your trunk before you're stranded on the roadside.

Some aftermarket suppliers and car dealers offer spare tire kits. They include the tire, a jack and a lug wrench. That could cost your anywhere from $150 to $300.