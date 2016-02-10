Crime Stoppers: Downtown mugging in broad daylight

Last Thursday, February 4th, an executive was left her Broad Street office using a popular alley that connects to Chestnut Street to get her car. "And he mugged her in the middle of the day with people all around," explained Chattanooga Police Officer Mark Frazer.

The 'he' referenced looks to be a black male wearing clothing that may not catch your attention. But, if he only has one set of cold weather gear, his hat may set him apart. "Yeah," Frazer continued, "he's got a dark colored jacket on that appears to also have a hoodie underneath. He has khaki pants, some black shoes, and he's also wearing a stocking cap. It's got a little puff ball on top."

The time and place of the crime are a bit disturbing, but could lead to his capture and your reward. "This is rare. This is really rare occurrence. Especially in this part of town, right in the heart of our business district," Frazer continued. "It's a populated area. We've got a bunch of businesses around here and we were able to find one that had some surveillance video that caught this character on film."

What is not on film is the way the guy committed the crime. "The suspect came along with sort of a pratfall maneuver and ended up grabbing the woman, spinning around, and kind of insinuating he had a weapon," Officer Frazer explained. "And took off with her personal belongings."

Have a look at the video and the still pictures, then keep your eyes open downtown. As a matter of fact, we should all keep our eyes open at all times. "We tend to walk along with our nose in our cell phone or our mind on our weekends," Frazer said. "We're not always as attentive to our immediate surroundings as we should be. This is a good lesson that it could happen anytime, anywhere, in any part of the city. So, just be aware of your surroundings. You never know when you're gonna run into a horrible person."

If you happen to run into this suspect, do not try to grab him yourself. Call police. If you can you help with information about who he is or where he can be found, call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333

Up to $1,000 cash reward is available. If you get voice mail, leave a way for Officer Frazer to get back with you. He will have questions, but he will never ask your name.