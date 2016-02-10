VW recalls 680,000 vehicles with suspect air bag inflators - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

VW recalls 680,000 vehicles with suspect air bag inflators

By Associated Press
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - Automaker Volkswagen says it is recalling 680,000 vehicles with suspect air bag inflators in the United States.

Volkswagen says it has notified the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the upcoming action involving VW vehicles from model years 2006 to 2014 and that it plans to notify the owners of all affected vehicles.

Volkswagen said in a statement Wednesday that it had been notified by the agency that some drivers' side air bag inflators in Volkswagen vehicles could be defective.

Millions of cars have been recalled worldwide over air bag inflators made by Japanese supplier Takata that have shot metal fragments into vehicle occupants.

