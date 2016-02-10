Road crews continue road treatments Wednesday

Snow turned to ice in some parts of the area overnight with here-and-there flurries during the morning. It was just enough to require some road treatment.

Salt and brine trucks with Chattanooga Public Works Dept. were treating roads between 4-6am after a small dusting in some areas.

"Mostly in the Lookout Valley area, Elder Mountain, Scenic Highway, Pineville Road, so we've had our brine trucks out and our sand and salt trucks out," Colston said.

Rick Colston with the city's Public Works Department said they addressed all issues before sunrise. He said they can work fast when schools are canceled or delayed like on Wednesday morning.

"Not as much traffic on the roads which helps us a lot so we can prepare everything before they get out on the roads which helps us a lot," Colston said.

TDOT'S dispatch center in Chattanooga isn't normally staffed 24/7 but during snow events like this week, it's often open around the clock.

"TDOT has had many salt crews or whatever out throughout the whole region salting or brining amd plowing if needed, so we've been very responsive to that," said Colin Davidson, manager at TDOT's dispatch center.

TDOT and Public Works crews know their work requires flexibility, and there's little time to rest with more winter weather in the forecast for Monday.

"Probably if it comes in as the way they're predicting it, we're looking at putting brine down Sunday and working into Sunday night," Colston said.

Monday is President's Day when many kids are already out of school. But even on a state holiday, snow means