Temporary road closures on MLK Blvd.

In continuation with the U.S. 27 construction plan in Chattanooga, portions of Martin Luther King Blvd. will be closed on select days this week and next week.

Beginning Thursday evening, Tennessee Department of Transportation crews will be out overnight working on demolishing the bridge above MLK Blvd.

READ MORE | Lane closures coming to U.S. 27 Construction zone Monday

Parts of roadway under the bridge and the ramps around the area will be closed to the public as a safety precaution.

The eastbound parts of MLK Blvd. will close Thursday, February 11th, as well as on Monday, February 15th between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

The westbound parts of MLK Blvd. will close on Tuesday, February 16th, as well as on Wednesday, February 17th between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

GET THE APP | WRCB traffic app for road closures and conditions

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be out to assist with traffic during these times, and alternate routes will be posted.

To learn more about the U.S. 27 reconstruction project, visit http://www.tn.gov/tdot/topic/US27-reconstruction-chattanooga.