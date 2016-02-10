UGA student kidnapped, shot while delivering pizza

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - A University of Georgia student is recovering after he was kidnapped, robbed and shot four times while trying to deliver pizza last week.

Nineteen-year-old Trey Collins tells WTOC-TV (http://bit.ly/1omN73w ) that two males in Athens robbed him on Thursday night, forced him into the trunk of his own car and then drove him to a location where they fired their guns 10 times at the trunk where he was trapped.

Collins, who was released from the hospital on Monday, is recovering at his home in Richmond Hill.

Athens-Clarke County Police Capt. Mike Hunsinger called the suspects' actions "evil."

Collins says the suspects took the pizzas, his cellphone and about $80 from him.

Police say 32-year-old Termedric Faust and a 16-year-old boy face numerous charges in connection with the attack. It's unclear whether they have attorneys.

Information from: WTOC-TV, http://www.wtoctv.com/

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.