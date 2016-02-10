Officials warn of counterfeit drugs laced with deadly doses

NASHVILLE (AP) - State health and safety officials are warning that drug dealers are selling counterfeit pain medicines on the street that contain what could be deadly doses of a drug used often to treat cancer pain.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Department of Health and Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services are warning the public about the dangers of these types of pills.

Law enforcement officials say they are seeing more and more of the counterfeits being sold by drug dealers. The way it works is that dealers will sell pills that look exactly like Percocet or Oxycodone, but in reality they contain fentanyl. Officials say fentanyl can be 50 times as potent as heroin and deadly in high doses.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.