Early voting kicks off for Tennessee presidential primary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Voters are going to the polls Wednesday in the first day of early voting to make their choices in Tennessee's March 1 presidential primary.

Tennessee's ballot was set in December, which means several candidates who have dropped out of the race will still remain on the ballot. Voters will be able to choose between 14 Republicans and three Democratic candidates for president, depending on which primary they are voting in.

Voters will also choose among a long list candidates seeking to serve as delegates at party conventions.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett reminds voters to bring a valid government-issued photo ID with them. Student IDs are not accepted.

Voters can cast early ballots through Feb. 23. About one-third of ballots cast in Tennessee's presidential primary in 2008 and 2012.

