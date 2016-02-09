Parts of Sequatchie Co. covered by snow

Joe Evans and his friend Misti are snow chasers.

Tuesday the duo took Highway 111 to Fredonia Mountain because they wanted to see lots of snow.

“The adventure and it being pretty, and occasional side roll and playing in the snow,” said Evans.

They knew they couldn't get much white stuff in the valley. When they got to the top of the mountain, they saw 3-4 inches.

“This year it's been a little bit more snow than in the past. Of course I think the last bout we've had was about two weeks ago or three weeks ago,” said Evans.

The snow's wrath brought down tree branches, and made the roads slick.

Joe Evans and his friend may enjoy driving in the wintery mix as snow chasers, but Wilma Rigsby doesn't.

“You know it's scary, just driving on them,” said Rigsby.

She just wants to get to the grocery store. She already drove 3 miles, but still has 10 more to go. She doesn't think she will make it there.

“Well the road conditions they look like they are getting frozen over this late in the evening,” said Rigsby

After mustering up the courage, she continued on her journey.

T-DOT will be monitoring the roads throughout the night.

