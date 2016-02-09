County-by-county road conditions for Channel 3 viewing area

As winter weather moves across the Tennessee Valley, icy conditions are plaguing some roads this morning.

Officials say ice and snow are on some roads, especially black ice, which can be difficult to see.

Here's a county-by-county look at road conditions, according to 911 dispatchers.

Tennessee counties as of 4:40 AM:

Hamilton -- No roads are closed; No problems reported; USE CAUTION

Bradley -- No major problems reported; Potential for ice on back roads; USE CAUTION

Bledsoe -- No major problems reported; A few roads with snow and ice; USE CAUTION

Grundy -- Snow and ice reported on roads; Please stay home or USE CAUTION

Marion -- Mountain roads have some snow and click spots; USE CAUTION

McMinn -- Some icy spots reported on backroads; USE CAUTION

Meigs -- Some icy spots reported on backroads; Main roads are clear; USE CAUTION

Polk -- Main roads are good; Ice reported mountain roads; USE CAUTION

Rhea -- No problems reported; USE CAUTION

Sequatchie- Roads are clear; No problems reported

Georgia counties as 4:40 AM:

Catoosa -- No major problems reported; A few patchy spots of snow and ice; Stay home or USE CAUTION

Dade -- Major roads open; No accidents reported; Ice reported on multiple roads; USE CAUTION

Murray -- Roads passable, but extremely slick; USE CAUTION

Walker -- No problems reported; Top of mountain is slick; USE CAUTION

Whitfield -- Multiple roads covered in snow; STAY HOME or USE CAUTION

