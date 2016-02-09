County-by-county road conditions for Channel 3 viewing area

WEATHER - Icy Roads CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
As winter weather moves across the Tennessee Valley, icy conditions are plaguing some roads this morning.
Officials say ice and snow are on some roads, especially black ice, which can be difficult to see.
Here's a county-by-county look at road conditions, according to 911 dispatchers.
Tennessee counties as of 4:40 AM:
- Hamilton -- No roads are closed; No problems reported; USE CAUTION
- Bradley -- No major problems reported; Potential for ice on back roads; USE CAUTION
- Bledsoe -- No major problems reported; A few roads with snow and ice; USE CAUTION
- Grundy -- Snow and ice reported on roads; Please stay home or USE CAUTION
- Marion -- Mountain roads have some snow and click spots; USE CAUTION
- McMinn -- Some icy spots reported on backroads; USE CAUTION
- Meigs -- Some icy spots reported on backroads; Main roads are clear; USE CAUTION
- Polk -- Main roads are good; Ice reported mountain roads; USE CAUTION
- Rhea -- No problems reported; USE CAUTION
- Sequatchie- Roads are clear; No problems reported
Georgia counties as 4:40 AM:
- Catoosa -- No major problems reported; A few patchy spots of snow and ice; Stay home or USE CAUTION
- Dade -- Major roads open; No accidents reported; Ice reported on multiple roads; USE CAUTION
- Murray -- Roads passable, but extremely slick; USE CAUTION
- Walker -- No problems reported; Top of mountain is slick; USE CAUTION
- Whitfield -- Multiple roads covered in snow; STAY HOME or USE CAUTION
Stay with WRCBtv.com for road updates as they become available.