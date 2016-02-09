UPDATE: Report on crash involving Bradley Co. Deputy blames other driver

UPDATE: We are learning more about the crash involving a Bradley County Sheriff’s Deputy.

According to the crash report taken by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, BCSO Deputy Brandon Cooper was traveling on A.P.D 40 when a Chevrolet Blazer crossed into his path.

The crash, which happened near King Street on February 8, sent Cooper to the hospital with minor injuries and totaled his county-owned vehicle.

The driver of the Blazer, 20-year-old Oscar Antonio Contreras Munoz, was arrested for failure to yield, financial responsibility and driving on a suspended license. Munoz and his two passengers were not injured in the crash.

Munoz told authorizes he did not see Cooper coming, when he pulled out into his path.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that involved a Bradley County Deputy's squad car and one other vehicle, Monday. Officials say the squad car has been totaled.

It happened at the intersection of King's Street and APD 40 in Cleveland, near the Bradley County Sheriff's Office, around 7 p.m. Monday night. The deputy was on his way home from work.

"These officers drive hundreds of miles a month," said Lt. Dennis Goins, BCSD Public Safety Unit " If we have a crash, we're very lucky it's seldom."

Investigators say the other driver crossed over two lanes of traffic and a median before hitting the officer, officials have not said who was at fault as the crash is still under investigation.

"He was wearing his seat belt and all that you know he was on his way home from ending his shift, it didn't even happen on shift," said Lt. Goins. "He was on his way home so that's how simple it is to have a crash."

The deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, he was also given a blood and alcohol test as standard protocol. Officials said the loss of a squad car will hurt the department.

"Well it hurts because we've lost a couple during this time of year due to some other weather conditions. The guys are having to share some cars at this present time," said Lt. Goins.

The Sheriff's Dept. did not provide any photos of the damaged patrol car and Channel 3 was unable to locate the vehicle on the department's impound lot.

"We want us to be careful and we want the public to be careful, we all need to be watching each other to keep these crashes down," said Lt. Goins. "Bradley County is running pretty high on crashes and we need to try and get them down if we can."