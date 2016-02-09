Falcons owner Arthur Blank announces he has prostate cancer - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Falcons owner Arthur Blank announces he has prostate cancer

The owner of the Atlanta Falcons, Arthur Blank announced in a statement on the team's website that he has prostate cancer. 

“In December I was diagnosed with a treatable form of prostate cancer. Over the last several weeks Angie and I have visited a number of expert doctors and hospitals across the country to identify the best treatment options for me. I have chosen an aggressive approach that will include surgery and the overall prognosis is good. I’m looking forward to getting this behind me and continuing a very active lifestyle, my upcoming wedding, as well as continued active involvement in our businesses and philanthropic efforts for years to come.”

Blank,73, purchased the Falcons in 2002. He also co-founded Home Depot in 1978.

