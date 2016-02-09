Fries with that? Man accused of tossing gator at drive-thru

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Alligators have been used as shoes, briefcases, university mascots, lunch and now, authorities say, a deadly weapon.

Florida wildlife officials say that 24-year-old Joshua James threw a 3.5-foot alligator through a fast-food restaurant's drive-thru window in October, according to multiple news outlets. He's charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Bail was set Tuesday at $6,000.

Officials say the incident occurred at a Palm Beach County Wendy's. They say that after an employee handed James his drink, he threw the alligator through the window and drove off. No one was hurt. James was arrested Monday.

James also is charged with illegally possessing an alligator and petty theft.

His mother, Linda Jones, told WPTV that her son cooperated with officials and his actions were a "stupid prank."

The alligator was released into the wild.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.