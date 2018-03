Chattanooga Police officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 4700 block of Midland Pike, Monday afternoon.

Police say a member of the community member noticed a man breaking into a home called police.

Officers arrived on the scene within a minute of receiving the call, set up a perimeter and approached the house.

The suspect ran from the scene and attempted to hide in nearby bushes.

CPD arrested the suspect after a short foot pursuit and say several items found linked the suspect to the burglary.

An investigation revealed the same suspect was responsible for multiple burglaries which occurred in the area.

The suspect, Yummuse D. Hendrix, 39, was arrested and booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

Hendrix was charged with aggravated burglary, theft, Possession of Burglary Tools. Evading Arrest.