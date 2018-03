A crash crash has stalled traffic near a BP gas station at 1800 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road, near the intersection of East Brainerd Road.

The crash involves a dump truck and a work van, and a few power lines appear to be down in the area.

HCSO PIO, Matt Lea tells Channel 3 that the driver of the work van drove through the red-light and was T-boned by the dump truck going south bound on Ooltewah Ringgold Road.

There was an electrical pole damaged in the accident that was removed and a new one replaced.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene around 11:15 a.m.

Officials say the driver of the dump truck had minor injuries and the driver of the work van was transported via HCEMS to a local hospital. The extent of her injuries are not known at this time.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update you as we learn more.