"Survivor" winner says she forgives man convicted in son's death

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Second season winner of the reality television show "Survivor" has offered her forgiveness to the man convicted in her son's death.

Multiple media outlets report Tina Wesson spoke in court Monday to Braylon Davis, who received a two-year sentence for his role as a driver in the single-car accident that killed 25-year-old Taylor Lee Collins in 2013 in Chattanooga.

Collins was the only passenger in the vehicle, and both men had been drinking.

Davis pleaded not guilty in December to multiple charges including vehicular homicide by intoxication, but a jury convicted him of criminally negligent homicide.

Wesson told Davis that she harbors no bitterness.

Wesson competed in a season of the show that aired in 2001. She won the show's $1 million prize and returned twice to compete again.

